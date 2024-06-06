GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Entrance test for admission to MBA (Financial Management) programme

Published - June 06, 2024 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The entrance test for admission to the MBA (Financial Management) programme offered by the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, Bharathidasan University, will be held on June 11.

The test will be held at the department in the university between 10.15 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. on the day. Intimation letters have already been sent through e-mail and SMS to all eligible candidates. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the Bharathidasan University website, an official press release from the university said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.