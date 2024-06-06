Entrance test for admission to MBA (Financial Management) programme

The entrance test for admission to the MBA (Financial Management) programme offered by the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, Bharathidasan University, will be held on June 11.

The test will be held at the department in the university between 10.15 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. on the day. Intimation letters have already been sent through e-mail and SMS to all eligible candidates. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the Bharathidasan University website, an official press release from the university said.