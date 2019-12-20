‘Entire Southern Railway zone will be electrified’

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas on Friday said that the rail network in the entire Southern Railway zone would be fully electrified by December 2022. There would be no section in the Southern Railway zone after 2022 which would not have been electrified.

Mr. John Thomas who inspected the Vriddhachalam – Tiruchi chord line section travelling in special train told reporters at Tiruchi Junction that the Chennai- Madurai section had been doubled which would be extended to Nagercoil by December 2021 or latest by March 2022 including yard modification at Nagercoil. The section from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram would also be doubled during the same time period.

Replying to a query, Mr. John Thomas said the Southern Railway was proceeding in the direction of eliminating all manned railway gates also. Level crossings were planned to be removed latest by December 2022 after which no gateman would be required.

All unmanned level crossings in the Southern Railway had been eliminated in March 2019. The next step was to remove the manned level crossing gates, he said adding that this year the Southern Railway had planned to remove 148 gates this year of which 60 had been eliminated. The plan was to remove the remaining level crossings in the next three years.

He said as per Railway Ministry’s instructions all stations over the Southern Railway zone in three to four years would have high level platforms and foot over bridges. “We are also going to provide escalators and lifts at stations based on passenger footfalls”.

The Southern Railway would initially provide escalators only at stations having more than one lakh passenger footfalls in a day. Once this was covered the next step of providing escalators and lifts would be taken up in stations with 25,000 passenger footfalls and above.

Answering a query on non-operation of regular express train service in the Karaikudi – Pattukottai – Tiruvarur section months after completion of gauge conversion due to lack of full-time gatekeepers, Mr. John Thomas said it would take another six to seven months for appointing gatekeepers and bringing them in place for resumption of regular train services.

Earlier, Mr. John Thomas inspected the station redevelopment works undertaken at Tiruchi Junction along with top officers belonging to various departments of the Southern Railway and accompanied by Tiruchi Divisional Railway officials. Prior to arriving at Tiruchi Junction, Mr. John Thomas started the inspection travelling in a special train from Vriddhachalam after inspecting the station besides also inspecting Ariyalur and Srirangam railway stations en route.