Ensuring dignity in death for patients

R. Sam

TIRUCHI

27 May 2021 03:17 IST

‘Human Rights’ Sam

A Good Samaritan in Tiruchi city has single-handedly cremated nearly 100 bodies of patients who died of COVID-19 in the last month.

R. Sam, a resident of Subramaniapuram, used to cremate unidentified and unclaimed bodies prior to the pandemic. He took to burying bodies of those who died of COVID-19 as many had no next-of-kin to bury them.

Mr. Sam, better known as ‘Human Rights’ Sam, had seen many unidentified bodies not getting a dignified cremation. Moved by it, he took it upon himself to do it, prior to the pandemic. He befriended authorities at the police stations located around Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, and officials at the GH, who would permit him to take unclaimed bodies.

“We announce the information of a person's death in local newspapers, put up posters on buses, auto rickshaws etc. We will give it a period of three days to see if anyone will come to claim the body. After three days, we take the body for cremation,” he says.

“Many people, especially from rural parts of the district, still shun COVID-19 patients. Even family members of those who tested positive are ill-treated and asked not to return to the village," he rues.

He cremates COVID-19 victims at the electric crematorium in Oyamari, while others are cremated the traditional way with dung cakes and firewood. “The problem arises for suspected COVID-19 cases who have all symptoms but a negative RT-PCR report. For those bodies, we usually call up a doctor and consult. We tell them the patient's case history if we can access it, and the doctor advises the best way.”

Mr. Sam now has at least 60 volunteers who work with him to handle calls and requests. “We also mobilise funds, provide information on blood donors, bed availability for COVID-19 patients in hospitals and provide food for home-quarantined patients,” he says.

Asked if his family is supportive of his work, he laughs. “They are against it, but do not stop me nowadays. That doesn't mean they did not try.”