Ensure time-bound implementation of development schemes, says Thirumavalavan

ARIYALUR

Member of Parliament of Chidambaram constituency Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday asked the officials of various departments to ensure the time-bound implementation of development schemes in Ariyalur district.

Presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting here, Mr. Thirumavalavan, who is also the chairman of the Committee, said that the Union and State governments had been implementing a number of schemes to create the needed infrastructure for people and to improve their standard of life. Proper attention must be given to create awareness among the people, so as to reach out to the beneficiaries at the grass root level. The schemes should be implemented within the stipulated time.

Collector P. Rathinasamy, Ariyalur MLA K. Chinnappa and officials of the District Rural Development Agency and other departments participated.

Earlier, Mr. Thirumavalavan reviewed the progress of various schemes, including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Prime Minister Rural Roads Scheme, Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Rural), Model Village Scheme, Member of Parliament Constituency Development Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission and others in the district.