Ensure supply to areas hit by water scarcity during summer season, officials in Perambalur told

May 02, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj P. Ponniah holds a high-level meeting at the District Collectorate to review drinking water supply

The Hindu Bureau

The steps taken to supply drinking water regularly to the people in water scarce areas in Perambalur district was reviewed by Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj P. Ponniah at a meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Thursday. 

Mr. Ponnaiah, who presided over the meeting, instructed the Block Development Officers and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials to take steps to provide drinking water through alternative means to the people residing in areas facing short supply during summer. 

Officials should inspect areas requiring overhead water tanks and borewells and take steps to establish them. The ongoing work of laying drinking water pipelines should be expedited and steps taken to lay additional pipelines wherever required. 

Mr. Ponniah called upon officials to work in a coordinated manner to ensure water supply. Collector K. Karpagam said drinking water was being provided through lorries to Ayanperaiyur and Melapuliyur areas. Laying of water pipelines with TWAD Board funding to the residences at Kavulpalayam area was under way.

Similarly, water pipelines were being laid at Irur, Bommanapadi, Ayyalur, and Kudikadu, the Collector said and added that the work would be completed in a couple of days. Steps were being taken to provide water supply in scarcity-hit areas, including Annamangalam, Brammadesam, Eraiyur, Kai Kalathur, and Neikuppai, Ms. Karpagam said, according to an official release. 

