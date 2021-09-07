‘Ensure supply of urea to farmers’

The Bharthiya Kisan Sangam-Tamil Nadu has urged the authorities to ensure availability of adequate quantity of urea in Tiruchi district through cooperative institutions.

In a statement issued here, N. Veerasekaran, State spokesperson of the organisation, alleged that there was an acute shortage of urea to meet the standing kuruvai crop and the forthcoming samba season.

“Farmers have started preparatory works for samba season. But there is shortage of urea, which is applied as a basal fertilizer and also used for top dressing,” he said.

He claimed that private dealers were forcing farmers to buy other products along with urea. In some places, they sold the fertilizer over and above the stipulated price.

Following the efforts of the district authorities, a consignment of urea was expected to arrive in the district shortly. The entire consignment should be routed only through cooperative societies and ensured that the urea was available for both loanee and non-loanee farmers, he added.