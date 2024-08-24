Ensure safety of students engaged in social activities, CM urged

The Paalam Service Organisation, Thiruthuraipoondi, has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make sure that the school and college students were engaged for social activities and other events with proper safety and comfort.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the Paalam Service Organisation’s founder and secretary, ‘Paalam’ Senthilkumar has pointed out that the government and private educational institutions used to engage/allow their students to take part in social service activities such as sapling plantation and other events organised by them or by private entities.

Pleading that students should be allowed to participate in such activities within a 1-km radius of the institution, the Organisation pleaded that such events should be organised jointly by the educational institution concerned.

Further, the organisers should ensure that protective gear, food, drinking water, medical assistance and transport facilities were made available to the participating students. They should not be allowed to participate in events or activities centred around waterbodies or hills or at uninhabited places/areas and should be accompanied by a sufficient number of teachers/professors proportionate to the number of students allowed to partake in such events.

While weak or sick students should not be allowed to participate in such events, the participating students should not be made to lift or transfer heavy material and the accompanying teachers/professors should be made responsible for the safety and well being of the students.

Insisting that the educational institutions should get the parents’ consent before committing to take part or organise such events jointly with the NGOs, the institutions should act as per the instructions received from the education department, the memorandum added.