Ensure re-laying of roads does not not increase height; Arappor Iyakkam urges Tiruchi Corporation

June 23, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation advocating for transparency and accountability in governance, has urged the Tiruchi Corporation to correct the specifications of the tenders floated by the civic body to repair roads in the city.

The Corporation has floated 81 tenders to repair and relay roads under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project at a total cost of ₹ 103 crore. These roads were damaged while implementing various infrastructure development works, such as laying pipelines for the underground drainage network and drinking water supply system in the city.

Jayaram Venkatesan, Convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said an analysis of 74 of the 81 tenders had revealed that the road height is likely to increase by more than 7 cm, on average, if the civic body blacktops the roads as per specifications in the tenders with wet mix macadam, bituminous macadam, and bituminous concrete.

“Raising the road height must be taken seriously, as it will cause irreversible damage to the houses and residents in the area. The tenders also violate a few provisions of the Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Rules,” he said and demanded the civic body to amend and update the tender notices with corrected specifications. The organisation also urged the Corporation to ensure that the road heights are not increased.

A senior official from the Corporation said the tenders were floated for the areas where the top layer was already damaged and worn out because of the development works. The roads under consideration for repair are in the condition similar to the earthen roads and the civic body would ensure that the heights of the roads would not be increased.