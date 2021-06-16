Ensure quality in PDS products: Minister

TIRUCHI

16 June 2021 19:52 IST

Civil Supplies officials should ensure quality of essential commodities supplied through the public distribution system, said R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, here on Wednesday.

He said officials must ensure that the second instalment of COVID-19 relief of ₹2,000, along with the package of 14 essential commodities, were made available to eligible cardholders without any impediments.

Advertising

Advertising

Chairing a meeting of officials of his department from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts, Mr. Sakkarapani also called upon officials of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Department of Cooperation, District Supplies Office and Civil Supplies CID to work in a coordinated manner.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru urged the TNCSC officials to open direct purchase centres to procure paddy wherever sought by farmers. Required materials should be procured well in advance so as to ensure smooth paddy procurement from farmers.

Minister for Law S. Reghupathy, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials participated in the review.