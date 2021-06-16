Tiruchirapalli

Ensure quality in PDS products: Minister

Civil Supplies officials should ensure quality of essential commodities supplied through the public distribution system, said R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, here on Wednesday.

He said officials must ensure that the second instalment of COVID-19 relief of ₹2,000, along with the package of 14 essential commodities, were made available to eligible cardholders without any impediments.

Chairing a meeting of officials of his department from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts, Mr. Sakkarapani also called upon officials of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Department of Cooperation, District Supplies Office and Civil Supplies CID to work in a coordinated manner.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru urged the TNCSC officials to open direct purchase centres to procure paddy wherever sought by farmers. Required materials should be procured well in advance so as to ensure smooth paddy procurement from farmers.

Minister for Law S. Reghupathy, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials participated in the review.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 7:53:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ensure-quality-in-pds-products-minister/article34832546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY