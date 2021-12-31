‘Ensure procurement of sugarcane at price fixed by government’

Tiruvarur

31 December 2021 17:53 IST

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has urged the State government to ensure that the sugarcane for Pongal gift hamper be purchased at the rate of ₹33 per cane, fixed by it.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Thursday, the Coordination Committee president, P. R. Pandian alleged that though the unit rate had been fixed at ₹33 per sugarcane, the Cooperative Department officials force the cultivators to sell their produce at a rate of ₹15 per cane.

Advertising

Advertising

Farmers, particularly in the Mayiladuthurai district in Delta region, were being coerced to dispose of their produce at a low price, he charged and urged the State government to intervene in the issue and save the farmers.

Regretting the manner in which the jewellery loan waiver assurance was being implemented by the DMK government, Mr. Pandian said had the party made it clear during the election itself that only one jewellery loan availed by a family, which was not able to source funds at that time, would be waived if the party comes to power, then the 3.50 lakh farmers would not have found themselves in this piquant situation.

Instead of pledging all their jewellery at the Cooperative institutions, they could have availed the 4 per cent interest jewellery loan from nationalised banks. Now, they have to face the heat as the Cooperative institutions would be charging 13 per cent interest for their loans.

Hence, the State government should at least waive the interest portion of the loans to help the farmers reclaim their pledged jewellery by remitting the loan amount only, he said.