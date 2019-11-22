‘Ensure free and fair local body elections’

TIRUCHI

Officers who are on election duty for the local body polls should strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) and ensure that the elections were held in a free and fair manner, the commission secretary L.Subramanian said here on Friday.

Pointing out that the local body elections will be a massive exercise, Mr.Subramanian said elections are to be held for 12,820 wards in 15 corporation, 121 municipalities and 528 town panchayats in urban local bodies.

Besides, 12,524 panchayat presidents and as many as 1,06,450 ward members in rural local bodies are to be elected. He called upon the polling officials to rely upon the inputs provided to them during the trainings and their experience to ensure the successful conduct of the elections.

Chairing a meeting to review the preparations for the conduct of the elections to rural and urban local bodies in Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts here, Mr.Subramanian said the SEC has issued detailed guidelines, outlining the duties and responsibilities, of election officials. Election officials should familiarise themselves with the rules. Returning officers should receive nominations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days on the notified dates. A candidate would be allowed to file up to four nominations. Only three persons can accompany a candidate while filing nominations. Candidates should have completed 21 years of age and their names should be in the electoral rolls.

Election officers should ensure that all necessary amenities such as water and power supply, toilets and ramps were available in all polling stations. Wheel chairs should be provided to enable persons with disabilities to exercise their franchise. All recognised political parties are eligible to get free copies of electoral rolls. Unrecognised parties and members of the public can obtain copies of the electoral rolls on paying ₹5 a page, Mr.Subramanian said.

A power-point presentation on the election rules was made for the benefit of the polling officials.

Collectors S.Sivarasu (Tiruchi), T.Anbalagan (Karur), V.Santha (Perambalur) and D.Rathna (Ariyalur) and other senior officials from the districts participated.