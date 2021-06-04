‘Ensure Cauvery panel takes steps for equitable distribution’

04 June 2021 19:58 IST

It is all the more important in view of the ongoing ‘kuruvai’ cultivation: panel

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu has called upon the State government to insist upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority to ensure the release of water in Cauvery from the Karnataka dams as per the monthly quota endorsed by the Supreme Court.

Submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, Sandeep Saxena in Tiruvarur on Friday, the Committee president, P. R. Pandian, urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate necessary steps for the early formation of the ‘Supervising Committee’ by the CWMA so that the Authority performs its duty of monitoring the inflows into the dams in the upper riparian State and distribute the available water between the beneficiary States as per the Supreme Court directions.

This initiative becomes all the more important in view of the ongoing ‘kuruvai’ cultivation for which the Tamil Nadu government had announced that the Mettur dam would be opened for irrigation on the customary date of June 12. Hence, the State government should insist the Authority release the monthly quota of water to be released in Cauvery river as per the Apex Court order, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

He had also urged the government to change the methodology adopted by the previous AIADMK government which preferred to take up the issues relating to Cauvery river water sharing with the Prime Minister first, then with the Authority and finally with the Supreme Court.

Since the CWMA has been formed as an independent authority having control over the Cauvery water and the dams, it would be apt to raise the issue and sort out the issues with the Authority itself. Failing which the matter might be taken to the notice of the Prime Minister and after that with the Supreme Court, Mr. Pandian added.

Mekedatu issue

As far as the Mekedatu dam construction issue it was learnt that the Karnataka government was planning to approach the Supreme Court to nullify the suo moto intervention of the National Green Tribunal, Southern Region, he said and wanted the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all party and all farmers associations’ meeting to evolve a unified effort to check the Karnataka government’s move.