Ensure a fully functional GH in Nagapattinam says Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai has urged the State government to drop its attempt to close the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai emphasised the importance of maintaining a fully operational hospital in the area. He highlighted concerns about patients finding it tough to reach the newly opened District Medical College Hospital at Orathur.

He said: “Despite opening government medical colleges in Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchi, and Salem, the district government hospitals there remain fully functional. However, in Nagapattinam, following the establishment of the new medical college, the DMK government is reportedly moving to close down the old Government Hospital in the town.”

He urged the government to refrain from taking such action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.