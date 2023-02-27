Enquiries for allotment of sites at SIPCOT industrial park at Manapparai go up

February 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Industrial Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has begun to receive enquiries for the allotment of sites at its industrial park near Manapparai on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway.

It was with the aim of providing land at an affordable long term lease basis, the State government issued a GO in 2013 to set up an industrial park in Tiruchi district. The district administration thereafter began the process of land acquisition and acquired 1096.36 acres of land at Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti and Chathirapatti near Manapparai. Basis infrastructure and all needed amenities such as road, electricity and drinking water were subsequently created after earmarking sites for different industrial categories.

After taking control of the park in 2019, the SIPCOT began steps to receive applications for the allotment of sites. Out of 1096 acres, development works were carried out on about 396 acres. After this, the SIPCOT has about 700 acres to allot sites to the needy entrepreneurs and industrial houses.

According to sources, besides earmarking 131.92 acres to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), the SIPCOT has so far allotted 15 acres to a few entrepreneurs on 99 years lease basis. It has more sites to be allotted. Though the response from the industries, seeking allotment of sites, was termed as sluggish initially, enquiries had picked up momentum in recent months, the sources said.

An official of SIPCOT said that a company that was given a lease deed recently had begun the process of setting up its plant. It was a good sign. Once a company set its footprint, others would follow, the official hoped.

It was observed that the percentage of enquiries had gone up in recent months. Aspirants had been visiting the park to study its infrastructure and its potential to set up their units. A steel fabrication company had sought about 100 acres of land. Similarly, an ethanol-based company had also sought about 40 acres of land. A few other potential players had planned to seek site allotment.

The official added that industrial players had been struggling to find potential lands in the State due to the steep escalation of land costs. They could not locate suitable land except for the sites in Manapparai SIPCOT. It was expected that it would complete the process of allotting sites within three years.