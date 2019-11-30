‘Enough stock in ration shops’

Sufficient quantity of rice and other commodities have been moved to the ration shops so as to avoid any complaint of short supply during monsoon, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.
Disclosing this to reporters at Mannargudi on Saturday, Mr. Kamaraj said as part of the north-east monsoon preparedness exercise adequate quantity of rice and other essential commodities have been stocked at the ration shops.
With the available stock the requirements of family card holders could be fulfilled for the next 30 days or even little more days.
The Food Minister brushed aside the Makkal Needhi Maiam president, Kamal Haasan’s allegation that both DMK and ADMK were enacting a drama on the conduct of local body elections in Tamil Nadu.
