Tiruchirapalli

‘Enough stock in ration shops’

more-in

Sufficient quantity of rice and other commodities have been moved to the ration shops so as to avoid any complaint of short supply during monsoon, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

Disclosing this to reporters at Mannargudi on Saturday, Mr. Kamaraj said as part of the north-east monsoon preparedness exercise adequate quantity of rice and other essential commodities have been stocked at the ration shops.

With the available stock the requirements of family card holders could be fulfilled for the next 30 days or even little more days.

The Food Minister brushed aside the Makkal Needhi Maiam president, Kamal Haasan’s allegation that both DMK and ADMK were enacting a drama on the conduct of local body elections in Tamil Nadu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 10:32:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/enough-stock-in-ration-shops/article30126026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY