Enhanced pay sought for temporary teachers

Tiruchi

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has appealed to Bharathidasan University to enhance the consolidated pay of all temporary teachers in the erstwhile constituent colleges retrospectively from January 1, 2020.

Of the 10 constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University, four colleges: in Perambalur, Lalgudi, Orathanadu and Aranthangi, were converted into Government Colleges from February, 2019, in the first phase.

Subsequently, the remaining six colleges in Vedharanyam, Nannilam, Thiruthuraipoondi,Nagapattinam, Inamkulathur and Veppur were converted into Government Colleges. The university continues to meet the salary expenditure of the teachers.

All these 10 colleges are being run with temporary teachers with different nomenclatures such as - 363 guest lecturers; 205 lecturers working on hourly basis; and 51 PTA Staff. All along, the university was bearing the financial burden of paying these staff.

All these temporary teachers must be designated as Guest Lecturers on consolidated pay and the enhanced pay of ₹ 20,000 per month has to be extended to all these teachers without any discrimination, M. S. Balamurugan, AUT State General Secretary, said in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University.