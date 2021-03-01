Enhanced pay sought for temporary teachers

Tiruchi
The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has appealed to Bharathidasan University to enhance the consolidated pay of all temporary teachers in the erstwhile constituent colleges retrospectively from January 1, 2020.
Of the 10 constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University, four colleges: in Perambalur, Lalgudi, Orathanadu and Aranthangi, were converted into Government Colleges from February, 2019, in the first phase.
Subsequently, the remaining six colleges in Vedharanyam, Nannilam, Thiruthuraipoondi,Nagapattinam, Inamkulathur and Veppur were converted into Government Colleges. The university continues to meet the salary expenditure of the teachers.
All these 10 colleges are being run with temporary teachers with different nomenclatures such as - 363 guest lecturers; 205 lecturers working on hourly basis; and 51 PTA Staff. All along, the university was bearing the financial burden of paying these staff.
All these temporary teachers must be designated as Guest Lecturers on consolidated pay and the enhanced pay of ₹ 20,000 per month has to be extended to all these teachers without any discrimination, M. S. Balamurugan, AUT State General Secretary, said in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath