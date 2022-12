December 26, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The BJP on Monday urged the State government to enhance the Pongal cash assistance to ₹5,000 and include sugarcane, jaggery and coconut in the gift hamper.

Slogans in support of the demands were raised by party cadre at demonstrations held near the District Collectorates in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.