‘Enhance minimum wages for agricultural labourers’

March 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Akila Indiya Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam (AIVTS) has exhorted the State government to increase the daily wages for agricultural labourers in Tamil Nadu to ₹600 from the existing ₹445.60 per day.

Members of AIVTS led by the Sangam’s State President and Gandharvakottai MLA, M. Chinnathurai raised slogans in support of this demand at a demonstration held near the Thanjavur Collectorate here on Thursday.

Claiming that farm workers in neighbouring Kerala were receiving higher daily wages (₹726.80 per day for male agricultural workers as per the Reserve Bank of India report), they urged the Tamil Nadu government to fix ₹600 per day as the daily wage for agricultural labourers in the State (who have been paid around ₹400 per day though the RBI report claims ₹445.60 as daily wages given to agricultural labourers in Tamil Nadu).

They also demanded a higher allocation of funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the formation of a separate Department for Agricultural Labourers to protect their interests.

Alleging that mechanisation of agricultural operations was affecting the job opportunities of agricultural labourers, they demanded that new avenues of employment for farm workers should be evolved.

