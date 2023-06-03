English training camp for government school students

June 03, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to inculcate better communication skills in government school students, the education department along with school heads in Srirangam conducted a special training in English.

The officials had designed the month-long English training programme ”Just Listen and Learn” for government school students to become well-versed in the language. The training camp will be held free of cost with a focus to attract students from all backgrounds.

Around 60 students from 25 schools, including private institutions, underwent a three-hour training at the camp. The course was created to enable students to improve their communication skills in English and get rid of their fear of the language.

The initiative was launched to impart English training among the students of Tamil-medium government schools, which are lagging in learning or communicating in the language compared to their counterparts in private schools.

According to K. Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer (BEO), the summer classes which used to be conducted in the schools for a week, made little impression on the students. “The teaching process is made interactive and interesting. Since the language was taught through plays and stories, the students are very much involved, and it also helped them to gain more confidence,” he said.

With the camp proving to be a success, the officials are also planning to conduct the training regularly in the evenings after school hours. “The camp has delivered impressive results, and even private school students were enrolled for the classes. We have planned to merge the English coaching with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) programme to make it accessible to all students,” he added.