English scholarships distributed

Fifty students from various undergraduate disciplines at Srinivasa Ramanujam Centre (SRC), Kumbakonam, have received scholarships through the English Access Micro-scholarship programme (Access) offered by the U.S. Consulate.

According to a SASTRA University release, the awardees would undergo two-year English language training, acquire leadership skills, understand and appreciate the cultural values of United States and digital literacy.

Inaugurating the scholarship programme at SRC, Kumbakonam, on September 14, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, Scott E. Hartmann expressed hope that the programme would transform the lives of students.

Presiding over the function, Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said the training would attract academic credits. As part of enhancement activity, the Access students accompanied the visiting U.S. Consulate delegation to Darasuram where they explained the architectural splendour of Sri Iravatheswarar Temple, a world heritage monument, the release added.