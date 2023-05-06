ADVERTISEMENT

English literary carnival prize distribution held

May 06, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions held in connection with the English Literary Carnival – Pegasus 2023 organised by the Department of English, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, Tiruvarur district.

Congratulating the winners, CUTN Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said the university was a melting point of many cultures from across the country and young pupils would learn a lot when exposed to such a vibrant environment. He called upon them to reach out and interact with government school students in neighbouring villages and contribute to the betterment of society.

CUTN Registrar (in-charge) Sulochana Shekhar, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, P. Velmurugan and head of the Department of English Geetha and others participated in the ceremony, according to a university release.

