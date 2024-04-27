GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
‘Engineers will fuel economic growth across the world’

Anna University vice-chancellor R. Velraj encourages students to reap the benefits of automation across sectors

April 27, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Engineers will drive growth across the world, making this an ideal time for students to plan their careers by capitalising on knowledge and skill acquisition at the right age, R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, has said.

Addressing the 21st graduation day at the Saranathan College of Engineering (SEC) on Saturday, Mr. Velraj said that opportunities and demand had grown exponentially in recent years for engineering students because of the rise of automation in most industrial sectors.

“Students who have studied computer science, information technology or software engineering are not the only ones who will play a role in automation. In fact, there is a bigger requirement for civil, mechanical, and instrumentation engineers to pool their innovative ideas as well,” he said.

He advised students to adopt a multi-disciplinary approach to succeed in their careers. “Irrespective of one’s core subject, students should learn how to work with technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things and fill the gaps. The right attitude and team spirit will help add value to your career,” he said.

Mr. Velraj gave away degree certificates and shields to students from various disciplines of the college.

L. Natarajan, president, D. Valavan, principal, and S. Ravindran, secretary, SEC, spoke.

