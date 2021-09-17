Engineers on an exposure visit to Karur to study new technologies in laying roads

A team of technocrats and engineers from various parts of the country are on a two-day exposure visit to Karur to inspect the adoption of a few new and green technologies in laying roads under the Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme (PMGSY-Phase III) in the district.

The team were on a visit to the district to inspect the adoption of technologies such as cement stabilisation and use of RBI Grade- 81soil stabilizer, said to be a cost effective and environment friendly pavement material. The use of cement stabilisation technology reduces the use of blue metal considerably, officials said.

About 188 km of rural roads are being developed under phase III of PMGSY at an outlay of about ₹92.63 crore in Karur district. Of this, newer technologies are being adopted in about a dozen works for roads running a length of about 52 km.

Engineers from the National Rural Roads Development Agency, National Road Research, Central Road Research Institute, and from 16 States and also assistant executive engineers of rural development agencies from 20 districts in Tamil Nadu were participating in the exposure visit, Kutralingam, Chief Engineer, Rural Development Department, said.

On Friday, the group inspected a five-km long road laid at Jallipatti in Velliyanai and the Chokkalapuram-Pooncholai Road. District Collector T. Prabhu Shankar also accompanied the team.

A discussion with the technology providers is also scheduled for Saturday, officials said.