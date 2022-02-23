Engineering student pulls off win at Thuvakudi

She contested as independent and defeated more seasoned candidates

The 'water tap' proved to be a lucky symbol for Sneha Selvam, 22, an engineering student who contested the urban local body (ULB) elections as an independent and won from ward 5 of Thuvakudi Municipality in Tiruchi district.

Ms. Sneha’s victory against more seasoned and older candidates in the ward came as a surprise to many on Tuesday. The ward has a voter base of 1,579, and 1,057 votes were polled. Of this, Ms. Sneha secured 495 votes, while her nearest rival from the AMMK got 191. Seven other candidates, including those from CPI (M), AIADMK, BJP, DMDK and Naam Thamizhar Katchi, were in the fray.

The daughter of a caterer and electricals shop owner Selvaraj, Ms. Sneha told The Hindu that she was inspired to contest the election by her father. “I have seen him helping out people with matters like land registration and availing government benefits from a very early age. But I realised that one could make a difference in society only by being part of the democratic process. I decided to contest the ULB polls to take my father’s work forward,” she said.

Canvassing as an Independent was a learning curve in itself, said Ms. Sneha, who pursues a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology, Siruganur. “I had my exams and there was a delay in getting the promotional material ready, but somehow we pulled it off in the end with just one week of campaigning,” she said.

Getting house site pattas for a group of families without them in her ward, refurbishing the local ‘anganwadi’ that is attended by 30 children, and opening a library that can be of use to both young and old are among her immediate priorities.

“Election promises must be fulfilled, and I hope the local community leaders will help to achieve these goals. But I will continue with my studies, because education is as important as public service,” said Ms. Sneha.