Engineering student knocked down by car in Tiruchi, dies

February 11, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - TIRUCHI

An 18-year-old student, doing an engineering degree, died of injuries she sustained after being knocked down by a car on the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway at Poolangulathupatti near Tiruchi on Friday. Police identified the deceased as S. Harinisha of Pakkudi in Aranthangi taluk in Pudukottai district.

The young woman was a first-year electrical and electronics engineering student at a private engineering college in Poolangulathupatti. She was staying in the hostel there, and pursuing the engineering course. Police sources said on Friday, she withdrew money from an ATM, and was crossing the road to reach her college when the car hit her, around 7 p.m.

The student sustained severe head injuries in the accident and died on the way to the hospital. The body was sent for an autopsy to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The car driver has been detained.

Inamkulathur police are investigating.

