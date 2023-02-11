HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering student knocked down by car in Tiruchi, dies

The 18-year-old young women had withdrawn money from an ATM and was crossing the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway in Poolangulathupatti to go back to her college, when a car knocked her down, police said

February 11, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old student, doing an engineering degree, died of injuries she sustained after being knocked down by a car on the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway at Poolangulathupatti near Tiruchi on Friday. Police identified the deceased as S. Harinisha of Pakkudi in Aranthangi taluk in Pudukottai district. 

The young woman was a first-year electrical and electronics engineering student at a private engineering college in Poolangulathupatti. She was staying in the hostel there, and pursuing the engineering course. Police sources said on Friday, she withdrew money from an ATM, and was crossing the road to reach her college when the car hit her, around 7 p.m.  

The student sustained severe head injuries in the accident and died on the way to the hospital. The body was sent for an autopsy to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The car driver has been detained.

Inamkulathur police are investigating.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.