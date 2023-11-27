Engineering student in Karur slashed with knife by collegemate

November 27, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - KARUR

A 20-year-old student of a private engineering college in Karur district sustained cut injuries in the neck after he was slashed with a small knife, allegedly by another student of the same institution, when they were travelling in the college’s vehicle on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The injured student, P. Nitish Kumar, a resident of Parvathypuram near Musiri in Tiruchi district, is in his third year, pursuing electronics and communications engineering (ECE) at the college, located in Puliyur. The Kulithalai police arrested A. Annamalai (21), a first-year MBA student of the same institution on the charge of attacking Nitish Kumar. Annamalai hails from Kowtharasanallur near Thottiyam in Tiruchi district.

Police said the two students were travelling in the college vehicle in the morning when Annamalai reportedly entered into a quarrel with Nitish Kumar and allegedly slashed the latter with a small knife on the left side of his neck, causing a bleeding injury. The incident occurred when the vehicle was nearing Ayyarmalai.

Nitish Kumar who was initially taken to the Government Hospital, Kulithalai was subsequently referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The Kulithalai Police are investigating.