ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering student ends life in college hostel

Published - June 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old student, who was pursuing engineering course in a private college near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district, allegedly ended her life in the college hostel on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student, a native of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, was a first year B. Tech student. Police said she resorted to the extreme step when she was alone in the room. According to the police, she had taken leave stating that she was unwell. Her parents were apparently informed. 

The sources said the girl’s hostel mates found her dead in the room and alerted the authorities. The body was initially brought to Government Hospital, Srirangam. However, on the reported insistence of her parents, the body was subsequently shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government General Hospital in Tiruchi, where the autopsy was conducted. 

The girl’s father, Balaji, is said to be an office-bearer of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in Manamadurai. Samayapuram Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The reason behind the the girl’s decision was under investigation. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US