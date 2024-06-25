GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engineering student ends life in college hostel

Published - June 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old student, who was pursuing engineering course in a private college near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district, allegedly ended her life in the college hostel on Monday.

The student, a native of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, was a first year B. Tech student. Police said she resorted to the extreme step when she was alone in the room. According to the police, she had taken leave stating that she was unwell. Her parents were apparently informed. 

The sources said the girl’s hostel mates found her dead in the room and alerted the authorities. The body was initially brought to Government Hospital, Srirangam. However, on the reported insistence of her parents, the body was subsequently shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government General Hospital in Tiruchi, where the autopsy was conducted. 

The girl’s father, Balaji, is said to be an office-bearer of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in Manamadurai. Samayapuram Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The reason behind the the girl’s decision was under investigation. 

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

