Engineering student ends life at Siruganur

Updated - October 15, 2024 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old student pursuing the engineering course at a private institution at Siruganur ended his life on the campus on Tuesday, the police said. He was identified as R. Azhagu Manikandan, a third year student from Pattukottai in Thanjavur district who was staying in the hostel.

According to the police, Manikandan proposed to a woman classmate who spurned his advances. Azhagu Manikandan came to the college on Monday after the recent holidays and took the extreme step on Tuesday morning during a break hour. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. The Siruganur police are investigating. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Tiruchi for autopsy

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754). 

