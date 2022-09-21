Engineering colleges make efforts to offer industry-oriented course modules 

Engineering colleges here are understood to be reaching out to leading IT industries/ industry associations for the development and promotion of industry-oriented course modules.

Credits are to be awarded to students for completing such course modules and also internships, according to a latest circular issued by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

To implement the National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT) initiative of Ministry of Education that envisages provision of a platform of learning in upcoming and state-of-art technology areas through online products, the AICTE has entered into MoUs with leading IT-Industries/Industry Associations. Through this initiative, the AICTE intends to act as a bridge between edtech companies, academic institutions and students.

The AICTE has, through the circular, laid emphasis on promoting new emerging technologies such as AI, Data Science, and Machine Learning. Options have been given to the students to select electives as per their interest at UG and PG levels in Engineering & Technology.

The initiative, college heads say, would facilitate internships of the students in industry and make students industry-ready and more employable.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that students of B.Sc. stream who have been given the option of lateral entry into B.Tech/B.E. programmes do not evince interest in exercising the provision since it entails prolonging the duration of the studies. The AICTE treats B.Sc and B.Voc degrees at par with Diploma in Engineering for the purpose of admission in B.Tech/BE program through lateral entry.

"However, the hesitation on the part of the B.Sc. students is due to the necessity to spend another three years for undergraduation in any of the engineering degrees. Students of B.Sc. and B.Voc rather seem to prefer to pursue M.Sc. for two years, and obtain post-graduation degree," a principal of an engineering college in Tiruchi said.

The pre-condition for admitting B.Sc. stream students to B.Tech/B.E. through lateral entry is that they have to clear Engineering Graphics/ Engineering Drawing and Engineering Mechanics of the First Year Engineering Programme along with the Second year subjects.

"This requirement is quite a burden. The academic rigour will be quite taxing," another principal said, adding that the lateral entry works well for polytechnic students since they spend three years to get their Diploma after class X.

"It makes sense for the polytechnic students to pursue B.Tech/B.E. through lateral entry since they do not spend any extra year when compared to students admitted to the engineering programmes after Plus Two," he explained.