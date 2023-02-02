ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering colleges lukewarm to training students in foreign language skills

February 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

R Krishnamoorthy

Engineering colleges, by and large, have seemingly not responded along expected lines to the efforts of the Central and State governments to equip students with expertise in foreign languages, to derive the benefit of demographic dividend.

Only a few colleges in the region are understood to have succeeded in placing a number of students in Japanese companies by virtue of imparting knowledge of the foreign language.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, most of the private managements are not aware of the approach and procedure, and end up entrusting the responsibility of teaching foreign language to students with language training institutes that are unregistered in the emigration portal, according to Rajesh, who runs a manpower consulting agency approved by the government. Students need to necessarily clear Japanese language tests at N-5 and N-4 levels, he said.

During 2021, India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to boost migration of skilled workers in 14 fields, including nursing, industrial machinery, ship building, aviation, agriculture and food services industry, based on clearing the Japanese language tests.

The National Education Policy has given an impetus to learning of foreign languages, particularly select European languages such as French, German, and Spanish, and Japanese language.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation initiated its efforts for conduct of foreign lanauge course classes such as German, French and Japanese to students studying in government engineering colleges functioning under the Directorate of Technical Education.

A college head admitted that the managements were yet to understand the significance of imparting foreign language skills to the students, and the bearing it has for their overseas employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US