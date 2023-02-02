Engineering colleges lukewarm to training students in foreign language skills

February 02, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Engineering colleges, by and large, have seemingly not responded along expected lines to the efforts of the Central and State governments to equip students with expertise in foreign languages, to derive the benefit of demographic dividend.

Only a few colleges in the region are understood to have succeeded in placing a number of students in Japanese companies by virtue of imparting knowledge of the foreign language.

However, most of the private managements are not aware of the approach and procedure, and end up entrusting the responsibility of teaching foreign language to students with language training institutes that are unregistered in the emigration portal, according to Rajesh, who runs a manpower consulting agency approved by the government. Students need to necessarily clear Japanese language tests at N-5 and N-4 levels, he said.

During 2021, India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to boost migration of skilled workers in 14 fields, including nursing, industrial machinery, ship building, aviation, agriculture and food services industry, based on clearing the Japanese language tests.

The National Education Policy has given an impetus to learning of foreign languages, particularly select European languages such as French, German, and Spanish, and Japanese language.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation initiated its efforts for conduct of foreign lanauge course classes such as German, French and Japanese to students studying in government engineering colleges functioning under the Directorate of Technical Education.

A college head admitted that the managements were yet to understand the significance of imparting foreign language skills to the students, and the bearing it has for their overseas employment.