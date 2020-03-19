Engineer lodged in quarantine ward following rumours in social media

THANJAVUR

19 March 2020 16:08 IST

A resident of Peravurani, he had returned from Italy after two weeks of quarantine there

An engineer, who returned from Italy with a health certificate, has been lodged in the COVID-19 quarantine ward at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on the second day of his return to the country, following rumours spread about his health condition on a social messaging platform.

The engineer, hailing from Peravurani in Thanjavur district, was employed in a firm in Italy and had planned to visit his native this month. In the meantime, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, he was subjected to quarantine at a government hospital there for two weeks before his journey to India.

During his quarantine period, blood and phlegm samples were taken and the test turned negative enabling him to receive a health certificate from the Italian government health department.

Subsequently, he landed at Mumbai on March 18 morning utilising the assistance extended to him from the Indian Embassy in Italy. From Mumbai, he took a flight to Madurai and from there travelled by road in a separate taxi to reach Peravurani on March 18 evening. He was subjected to screening for the high body temperature at both the airports and Mumbai and Madurai.

On reaching his native place, he approached the Government hospital at Peravurani and subjected himself to the medical screening once again before reaching his residence.

However, some people spread messages in the social messaging platforms stating that the engineer who returned from Italy had slipped from the Government hospital, Peravurani against medical advice. As this post went viral, panic gripped the Peravurani area, sources said.

On Thursday morning, a team of Health officials visited his house and took him to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital, Thanjavur, where he was lodged at the COVID-19 observation ward. The decision to put him under observation was taken since he had travelled long distance to reach his home, officials maintained.

Meanwhile, the engineer’s father had lodged a complaint with the Peravurani Tahsildar, who is heading the Taluk-level COVID-19 complaints redressal team formed by the district administration, stating that the fake news spread by some persons in the social messaging platform had put his son once again under the surveillance at the hospital, causing mental agony to the family.