Engagements

September 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

NAGAPATTINAM

District Administration and Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India: Book fair, Government Industrial Training Institute campus, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; cultural events, 3 p.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Sri Namperumal Sri Jayanthi purappadu, purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 10 a.m.; reaching Sri Pandaram Asthana Mandapam,10.30 a.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 6.15 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Vekkaliamman Temple, Woraiyur: Sathachandi homam, 7 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The Institution of Engineers (India) and Department of Chemical Engineering-National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi: Inauguration of 38th national convention of chemical engineers, golden jubilee celebrations of IE (I), and conference on Digitisation of chemical process industry, S.M. Ramanathan, General Manager (in charge), BHEL, Tiruchi, chief guest, NIT-T campus, 9.30 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers - Tiruchi Local Centre: Golden Jubilee celebration, sapling planting, Shivanand Roy, president, IE (I), participates, Institution premises, BHEL complex, noon.

M.I.E.T. Engineering College: Workshop on ‘PLC Automation,’ 10 a.m.

Saranathan College of Engineering: NSS special camp, Alundur, 3 p.m.

National College Higher Secondary School: Motivational talk by A. Kaliyamoorthy, former Superintendent of Police, 10 a.m.

