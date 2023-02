Engagements

February 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

THANJAVUR

Tamil University, Anaithinthiya Ariviyalthamizh Kazhagam and Pranav Minniyal and Thamizhiyal Journal: International conference on ‘Thamizhil Ariviyal,’ V. Thiruvalluvan, Vice-Chancellor, participates, 9.30 a.m.

KUMBAKONAM

Sri Chakrapani Swamy Temple: Masi Magam Peruvizha, pallakku, 8 a.m.; Garuda Sevai, 7.30 p.m.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Udhvaganathaswamy Temple, Thirumanancheri: Masi Magam Peruvizha, pallakku, 7 a.m.; Rishaba vaganam, theruvadachan, 5 p.m.

A.V.C. College: Talk on ‘English for a coveted career,’ by B. Gopakumar, former Head, Department of English, 10.10 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

Srinivasan College of Arts and Science: Programme on ‘Mutual fund management,’ 9.30 a.m.