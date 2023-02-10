ADVERTISEMENT

Engagements

February 10, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Gnanam School of Business: Talk on ‘Decoding Union Budget 2023,’ by P. Chidambaram, former Union Finance Minister, Gnanam School of Business campus, 10.30 a.m.

