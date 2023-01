Engagements

January 27, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

PUDUKOTTAI

J.J. College of Arts and Science: Conference on ‘Novel approaches to mitigate merging and re-emerging diseases,’ 10.15 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Engineering College: Graduation Day, B. Ganesan, Director, Town and Country Planning, chief guest, 11 a.m.

NAGAPATTINAM

District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Mahalir Thittam and Tamil Urban and Rural Livelihoods Mission: Private job fair, Sri Isaac Newton College of Engineering and Technology, Pappakovil, 9 a.m.