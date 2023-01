Engagements

January 12, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

PERAMBALUR

Roever Group of Educational Institutions: Pongal celebrations, 10 a.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

Hindu Samaya Mandram: Dhanur masa bhajan, near Thayar Sannidhi, Srirangam, 5 a.m.

CULTURE

Sharon: Mupperum Vizha, Pongal, Thirukkural recitation and traditional games contests, Aided Middle School, Pallakadu, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

St. Joseph’s College: Valediction of ‘Indep 2023,’ inter-departmental cultural extravaganza, Dindigul I. Leoni, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, chief guest, 11.30 a.m.

CARE College Of Engineering: Pongal festival, 2 p.m.

AIMAN College of Arts and Science: Traditional Day celebration, 9.30 a.m.

GENERAL

The Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam: Annual sports meet, 2.30 p.m.

Campion Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School: Annual Day,5 p.m.