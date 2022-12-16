  1. EPaper
Engagements

December 16, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Radha Kalyana Kainkarya Sabha, Kuthalam: Sri Radha Kalyana Vaibhavam, vigneswara puja, 8 a.m.; ashtapathi bhajan, 8.30 a.m.; ashtapathi bhajan continuation, 3.30 p.m.; divyanama bhajan, 7 p.m.; dolotsavam, 11 p.m.; mangala Aarthi, midnight

