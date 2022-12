Engagements

December 02, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

PERAMBALUR

Central Board of Secondary Education and Hans Roever Public School: Capacity building programme,10 a.m.

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Engineering College: Anna University zonal-level athletic meet, 8.30 a.m.

TIRUCHI

CULTURE

Rasika Ranjana Sabha: Theatre festival, ‘Pachavadi,’ drama by P.M.G. Mayurapriya, FGN Hall, West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Chinmaya Vidyalaya: Award ceremony of Gita chanting competition, Aruna Nagar First Street, Srirangam, 10 a.m.

The Indian Public School: ‘Pulse22,’ inter-school competitions, Ramji Nagar, 8.30 a.m.; prize distribution, 3.30 p.m.

M.A.M. B- School Student Association Club: Programme on data science, 11 a.m.