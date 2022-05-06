Engagements
NAGAPATTINAM
The Hindu: ‘Our State Our Taste,’ cookery contest, preliminary round, Ram Radha Mahal, Markandeya Setty Street, 10 a.m.
IN TIRUCHI TODAY
RELIGION
Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple: Chithirai car festival, Swamy-Ambal purappadu, Bhootham-Kamalam vaganams, 6 p.m.
GENERAL
Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi: Convocation, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BSE Limited, delivers convocation address, 6.30 p.m.
Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Graduation Day, G. Aghila, Director, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, delivers Graduation Day address, 10 a.m.
Seethalakhsmi Ramaswami College: Valedictory function of college students union and affiliated associations, V. Sujatha, Principal, Cauvery College for Women, chief guest, 10.35 a.m.
M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Techfest – technical symposium, 9.10 a.m. and 4.45 p.m.
CARE College of Engineering: Conference on ‘Emerging trends in information and communication engineering,’ 9 a.m.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.