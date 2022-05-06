Tiruchirapalli

Engagements

NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu: ‘Our State Our Taste,’ cookery contest, preliminary round, Ram Radha Mahal, Markandeya Setty Street, 10 a.m.

IN TIRUCHI TODAY

RELIGION

Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple: Chithirai car festival, Swamy-Ambal purappadu, Bhootham-Kamalam vaganams, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi: Convocation, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BSE Limited, delivers convocation address, 6.30 p.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Graduation Day, G. Aghila, Director, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, delivers Graduation Day address, 10 a.m.

Seethalakhsmi Ramaswami College: Valedictory function of college students union and affiliated associations, V. Sujatha, Principal, Cauvery College for Women, chief guest, 10.35 a.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology: Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Techfest – technical symposium, 9.10 a.m. and 4.45 p.m.

CARE College of Engineering: Conference on ‘Emerging trends in information and communication engineering,’ 9 a.m.


