Engagements
Delta engagements
KUMBAKONAM
Government Arts College: World Heritage Day, P.Kalaimani, former Deputy Director of Statistics, Tiruchi, chief guest, 11 a.m.
PERAMBALUR
Thanthai Hans Roever College Department of Physics: Guest lecture on Nanoscience by C.Anandan, Head, Department of Physics, St.Charles College of Arts and Science, noon.
IN TIRUCHI TODAY
RELIGION
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Chithirai car festival, Sri Namperumal purappadu from Kannadi Arai in thiruvichigai, 6.30 p.m.; reaching Thayar Sannidhi after procession through Chithirai Streets and Nellalavu Kandarulal, 9 p.m.; reaching kannadi arai, 1 a.m. (Thursday).
St.Joseph’s College: Special Iftar, K.Jaleel Sulthan Aalim Manbayee, Tiruchi District Government Qazi, chief guest, 5.45 p.m.
GENERAL
National Institute of Technology: Institute Day, V.Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, chief guest, 2.30 p.m.
Santhanam Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School: K.Santhanam Memorial lecture on ‘Building on Atmanirbhar India,’ by V.Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, 11.30 a.m.
Bishop Heber College English Literary Association: Lit Hit – literary extravaganza on Indigenous Literature, James Vasanthan, music composer, speaks, 5 p.m.
