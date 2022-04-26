Engagements

Tiruchirapalli

KUMBAKONAM

Government Arts College: World Heritage Day, P.Kalaimani, former Deputy Director of Statistics, Tiruchi, chief guest, 11 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

Thanthai Hans Roever College Department of Physics: Guest lecture on Nanoscience by C.Anandan, Head, Department of Physics, St.Charles College of Arts and Science, noon.

IN TIRUCHI TODAY

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Chithirai car festival, Sri Namperumal purappadu from Kannadi Arai in thiruvichigai, 6.30 p.m.; reaching Thayar Sannidhi after procession through Chithirai Streets and Nellalavu Kandarulal, 9 p.m.; reaching kannadi arai, 1 a.m. (Thursday).

St.Joseph’s College: Special Iftar, K.Jaleel Sulthan Aalim Manbayee, Tiruchi District Government Qazi, chief guest, 5.45 p.m.

GENERAL

National Institute of Technology: Institute Day, V.Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, chief guest, 2.30 p.m.

Santhanam Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School: K.Santhanam Memorial lecture on ‘Building on Atmanirbhar India,’ by V.Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, 11.30 a.m.

Bishop Heber College English Literary Association: Lit Hit – literary extravaganza on Indigenous Literature, James Vasanthan, music composer, speaks, 5 p.m.


