Delta engagements

Sri Sathyamoorthy Perumal Temple, Tirumayam: Vaikunta Ekadasi, opening of Paramapadavasal, 5 a.m.; thiruveedhi bhavani, 9 p.m.
Sri Athmanathaswamy Temple, Avudayarkovil: Thiruvathirai Peruvizha, Uruthiratcha mani vimanam, 7 a.m.; 108 sangabishekam, Sivaperuman alangaram, 6 p.m.
Sri Kamatchi Amman, Sri Petharanna Swamy-Sri Periyanayaki Amman Temple, Magizhancheri: Dhanur masa pooja, 5 a.m.
Roever Engineering College and Roever College of Engineering and Technology: Workshop on transport awareness for drivers, 10 a.m.; Seminar on Energy scenario and security, 2 p. m.
