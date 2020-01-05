Tiruchirapalli

Delta engagements

more-in

PUDUKOTTAI

Sri Sathyamoorthy Perumal Temple, Tirumayam: Vaikunta Ekadasi, opening of Paramapadavasal, 5 a.m.; thiruveedhi bhavani, 9 p.m.

Sri Athmanathaswamy Temple, Avudayarkovil: Thiruvathirai Peruvizha, Uruthiratcha mani vimanam, 7 a.m.; 108 sangabishekam, Sivaperuman alangaram, 6 p.m.

TIRUVARUR

Sri Kamatchi Amman, Sri Petharanna Swamy-Sri Periyanayaki Amman Temple, Magizhancheri: Dhanur masa pooja, 5 a.m.

PERAMBALUR

Roever Engineering College and Roever College of Engineering and Technology: Workshop on transport awareness for drivers, 10 a.m.; Seminar on Energy scenario and security, 2 p. m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2020 6:59:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/engagements/article30485932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY