City engagements

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Vaikunta Ekadasi, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 3.30 a.m.; opening of Paramapadavasal, 4.45 a.m.; Thirukottakai pravesam, 5 a.m.; reaching Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam, 7.15 a.m.; Arayar Seva, 5.30 to 7.30 p.m..; purappadu from the mandapam, 11 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 12.45 a.m (Tuesday); Moolavar Muthangi Seva: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Paramapadavasal open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur: Discourse on Thirupaavai by Bharadan Swamy, 6.45 p.m.

Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam-Azhvar Divya Prabandha Project: Discourse on Thiruppavai by V. S. Karunakaracharya Swamy, Sri Nadaathurazhvan Thirumaligai, 82, Mela Chithirai Street, Srirangam, 4 p.m.

Sri Venkatachalapathy Temple, BHEL Township: Thiruadyayana uthsavam, opening of Paramapadavasal, 4.45 a.m.; discourse on Thiruppaavai by Lakshmikumara Thathachariar, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Anandhakrishna Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Angarai: Dhanur masa bhajans – namavali veedhi bhajans, 5.30 a.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Parayana goshti procession, South Gate, Srirangam, 5.30 a.m.;Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Kothandaramar Sannidhi, Sadguru Thyagaraja Bhavanam, New Seshadripuram, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Naadha Brahmam: Vaikunta Ekadasi cultural festival, presentation of Naadha Seva Award to Sirkazhi G.Sivachidambaram, release of Madurai S.Somasundaram centenary special postal cover and inauguration of 12-hour non-stop music programmes, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 5.30 p.m.; vocal concert by Sirkazhi G.Sivachidambaram & party, 6 p.m.; vocal by Ranganayaki Sachithanandam & party, 8 p.m.; vocal by Sunil R.Karkeyan & party, 10 p.m.; Harinama Keerthanam by Rukmani Srikrishna and party, 12 a.m.; Sri Ramavadhara Vaibhavam by Thadapalli Sri Krishna, 2 a.m.; vocal by Padmasri Srinivasan & party, 4 a.m.

GENERAL

Jamal Mohamed College: Graduation day of self finance courses-men, M. Krishnan, Vice- Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, delivers graduation day address, 10 a.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, Pattabiraman Road, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; cultural programmes, 6 p.m.