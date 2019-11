CITY ENGAGEMENTS

RELIGION

Sri Iyyyappa Sangam: Mandala Puja, Ganapathyhomam, 5.15 a.m.; abishekam, 6.30 a.m.; ushath pooja, 7.30 a.m.; valampuri sangabishekam, 8 a.m.; komatha pooja, 10.15 a.m.; uchi kala pooja, 10.30 a.m.; pooja deeparadhana, 6.30 p.m.; ratha bhavani, harivarasanam, 9 p.m.

South Zone Cutural Centre and Ponni Kala Kendra: Pancha Dina Vedic chanting, Rig Veda Parayanam, Ponni Delta, Kallanai Road, 8.30 a.m.; Harikatha by Jayanthi Janakiraman and party, 6 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Sannidhi, No. 187, Sri Ahobila Mutt, East Uthra Street, Srirangam, 6 p.m.; Amrutha Kalasa Garudan Sannidhi, Ranga Vilasa Mandapam, Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam, 7 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama Parayanam, Third Main Road, Fifth Cross, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Hallmark Business School: Special lecture on Company Law 2013 by Santhosh Ganesh J, Chief Manager-Legal and Statutory, IDFC First Bharat Ltd., Tiruchi, 3.30 p.m.