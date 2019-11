City engagements

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur: Unjal thirunal, Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; reaching Unjal mandapam, 6.15 p.m.; Unjal, 7.15 p.m.; purappadu from the mandapam, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 8.45 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 28, Amman Street, Amman Nagar, 6 p.m

GENERAL

National Institute of Technology: Inauguration of Third i- computer centre, Kris Gopalakrishnan, former Executive Vice Chairman, Infosys, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Bharathidasan University: National Education Day celebrations - 2019 by UGC - Human Resource Development Centre, N. Vijayasundari, Head In-Charge, Department of Tamil, Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, delivers special address, University Registrar G. Gopinath presides, Informatics Centre, Palkalaiperur Campus, 3.30 p.m.

District Administration: Special grievances redressal meetings for persons with disabilities, Office of Sub Collector, Srirangam; Revenue Divisional Offices, Tiruchi, Musiri and Lalgudi, 4 p.m.