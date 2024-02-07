Engagements for Tiruchi and delta districts

February 07, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Vadivudaiamman Temple, Villiyanallur Kandiyur: Maha kumbabishekam, 9.15 a.m.

District Administration, BAPASI, Department of School Education and Directorate of Public Libraries: Book fair, Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts and Science College campus, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TIRUVARUR

Sri Lalithambal – Sri Meganathaswamy Temple, Thirumeiyachur: Brahmothsavam, pancha murthigal veedhi ula, 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

District Administration and BAPASI: Book fair, near SS Nagar New Bus Stand, 10 a.m. 9 p.m.

PERAMBALUR

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry: SICCI Agri Summit, S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Transport, inaugurates, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Agiruclture College campus, 10 a.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiar Temple, Woraiyur: Thiruvaimozhi thirunal, Sri Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 5 p.m.; opening of Paramada vaasal, 5.30 p.m.; reaching Thiruvaimozhi Mandapam, 6.30 p.m.; alangaram, 5.45 p.m.; purappadu, 9 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 9.45 p.m.

GENERAL

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: ‘Entrepreneurship Summit – SheShines,’ Krithika Radhakrishnan, Producer and Director, ARKAY Productions, inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Group of Institutions: Innovfest 2024, Balakrishna Islavath, Deputy Director, R and D Lab, Centre for Electromagnetics, SAMEER, Chennai, and Vimal Laxman P, Joint Director, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Chennai, chief guest, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s College: Prof. S.T. Rajan endowment lecture on ‘Developing competencies and skills for competitive examinations’ by A. Amalraj, Commissioner of Police, 11.30 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Seminar on ‘Implementation of bloom energy power plant,’ 5 p.m.

