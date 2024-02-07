GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engagements for Tiruchi and delta districts

February 07, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Vadivudaiamman Temple, Villiyanallur Kandiyur: Maha kumbabishekam, 9.15 a.m.

District Administration, BAPASI, Department of School Education and Directorate of Public Libraries: Book fair, Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts and Science College campus, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TIRUVARUR

Sri Lalithambal – Sri Meganathaswamy Temple, Thirumeiyachur: Brahmothsavam, pancha murthigal veedhi ula, 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

District Administration and BAPASI: Book fair, near SS Nagar New Bus Stand, 10 a.m. 9 p.m.

PERAMBALUR

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry: SICCI Agri Summit, S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Transport, inaugurates, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Agiruclture College campus, 10 a.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiar Temple, Woraiyur: Thiruvaimozhi thirunal, Sri Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 5 p.m.; opening of Paramada vaasal, 5.30 p.m.; reaching Thiruvaimozhi Mandapam, 6.30 p.m.; alangaram, 5.45 p.m.; purappadu, 9 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 9.45 p.m.

GENERAL

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: ‘Entrepreneurship Summit – SheShines,’ Krithika Radhakrishnan, Producer and Director, ARKAY Productions, inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Group of Institutions: Innovfest 2024, Balakrishna Islavath, Deputy Director, R and D Lab, Centre for Electromagnetics, SAMEER, Chennai, and Vimal Laxman P, Joint Director, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Chennai, chief guest, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s College: Prof. S.T. Rajan endowment lecture on ‘Developing competencies and skills for competitive examinations’ by A. Amalraj, Commissioner of Police, 11.30 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Seminar on ‘Implementation of bloom energy power plant,’ 5 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.